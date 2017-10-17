These schools produced the most billionaires

The University of Pennsylvania has produced more billionaires than any other university, according to Forbes.



In a ranking of the schools that produce the most billionaires, Forbes said UPenn beat out Harvard and Yale to take the top spot.

Thanks in large part to its Wharton School of Business, UPenn has 18 graduates who are billionaires. Graduates include President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Steve Wynn, and hedge-funder Steve Cohen.



Ranking second was Stanford, with 13 billionaire grads, many in tech. They include WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton and Snapchat co-founder Bobby Murphy. Yale ranked third, also with 13 billionaires (unclear why it's not tied for second). Its billionaire alumni include Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman and FedEx's Fred Smith.



Here is the rest of the list from Forbes:

University of Pennsylvania: 18 graduates Stanford University: 13 graduates Yale University: 13 graduates University of Southern California: 11 graduates Harvard University: 11 graduates Columbia University: 8 graduates University of Michigan: 7 graduates Dartmouth University: 7 graduates Duke University: 6 graduates Cornell University: 5 graduates

