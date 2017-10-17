Trump to slain soldier's widow: He knew what he was signing up for

President Donald Trump reportedly told the widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was killed this month in Niger, that her late husband "knew what he was signing up for," when he joined the military, according to Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Florida.

Johnson was one of four U.S. Special Operations soldiers killed in an ambush in the landlocked North African nation on October 4.

Wilson was with Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. Johnson, in Florida on Tuesday afternoon as they waited at the airport for the arrival of Johnson's remains. At around 4:45 p.m., Johnson received a call from the president.

Wilson told a number of media outlets that she heard Trump say to Johnson, "he knew what he was signing up for, but when it happens it hurts anyways."

Wilson also told a local NBC affiliate that Trump sounded at first like he was speaking "sarcastically" when he said Johnson's husband knew what he was signing up for, and that "he said it more than once."

Reached for comment, the White House declined to address the specific conversation Tuesday. But an administration official, speaking on background, told CNBC that "the president's conversations with the families of American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice are private."

Trump, however, has made a very public issue of such conversations in recent days, as questions have mounted about why it took the president nearly two weeks to publicly acknowledge the loss of the four American service members killed in Africa.

On Monday, Trump answered a question about his seemingly delayed response to the attack by telling reporters, "I will, at some point, during the period of time, call the parents and the families, because I have done that, traditionally."

Later in the same press conference, Trump accused his predecessor, President Barack Obama, of not calling the families of fallen soldiers.

"If you look at President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn't make calls. A lot of them didn't make calls. I like to call when it's appropriate, when I think I am able to do it," Trump said at the impromptu White House press briefing in the Rose Garden.

"So generally I would say that I like to call. I'm going to be calling them — I want a little time to pass — I'm going to be calling them. I have, as you know, since I've been president I have. But in addition I actually wrote letters individually to the soldiers we're talking about and they're going to be going out either today or tomorrow."

The comments drew immediate backlash from both retired military officers and former aides to both Obama and President George W. Bush. A former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Martin Dempsey, was among them.

On Tuesday, Trump admitted that he doesn't really know whether Obama called the families of fallen soldiers, telling Fox News Radio "Now, as far as other representatives, I don't know. I mean, you could ask General Kelly did he get a call from Obama. You could ask other people, I don't know what Obama's policy was. I write letters and I also call."

According to a statement Tuesday evening from the White House, Trump had called the families of all four soldiers killed in Niger earlier in the day.

"President Trump spoke to all four of the families of those who were killed in action in Niger," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in the statement. "He offered condolences on behalf of a grateful nation and assured them their family's extraordinary sacrifice to the country will never be forgotten."