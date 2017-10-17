    ×

    Futures point to a flat open as investors gear up for Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley earnings

    • A whole slew of companies are expected to publish earnings Tuesday, including Morgan Stanley, and Harley-Davidson
    • President Donald Trump will meet with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the White House Tuesday

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a relatively flat open Tuesday, as investors turn their attention to new data releases and corporate earnings reports.

    Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 1 point, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 1 point and 3.25 points, respectively.

    Major earnings are set to dominate some discussion on Wall Street, as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Harley-Davidson and IBM are scheduled to post their latest financial figures. Dow component Johnson & Johnson rose 2 percent in the premarket after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

    Looking to data, import prices and the business leaders survey are both due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by industrial production at 9:15 a.m. ET.

    The NAHB/Wells Fargo housing market index will then be released at 10 a.m. ET, followed by Treasury International Capital (TIC) data, which is set to come out at 4 p.m. ET.

    On the central bank front, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is expected to be at the Northeast Pennsylvania Equitable Transit summit in Scranton.

    Elsewhere, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to interview Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Thursday, about potentially staying on as the chair of the U.S. central bank, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNBC Monday.

    Elsewhere, President Donald Trump will meet with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the White House on Tuesday, where the two leaders are expected to discuss topics including defense cooperation and economic investment.

    Investors will also be waiting with bated breath for any developments surrounding the future of the U.S.' involvement in the Iran nuclear accord.

    Along with U.S.-Iran tensions, conflict in Iraq has also supported oil prices as of late. On Tuesday, prices continued to edge higher around 6:48 a.m. ET, with U.S. crude trading around $52.15 per barrel and Brent hovering around $58.08.

    Overseas, European stocks were under slight pressure in market trade, while markets in Asia closed on a mostly mixed note. In the previous trading session, U.S. stocks hit record highs.

