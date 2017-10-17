Futures point to a flat open as investors gear up for Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley earnings

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a relatively flat open Tuesday, as investors turn their attention to new data releases and corporate earnings reports.
Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 1 point, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 1 point and 3.25 points, respectively.
Major earnings are set to dominate some discussion on Wall Street, as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Harley-Davidson and IBM are scheduled to post their latest financial figures. Dow component Johnson & Johnson rose 2 percent in the premarket after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.