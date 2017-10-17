WATCH: President Donald Trump addresses the Heritage Foundation

[The stream is slated to start at 7:10 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Tuesday delivered the keynote address at the Heritage Foundation's annual President's Club meeting.

Trump praised the conservative nonprofit think tank for its work helping to shepherd the successful confirmation of Trump's nominee, now Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, to the Supreme Court.

Trump also laid out the case for a sweeping tax reform package currently being negotiated by Republicans on Capitol Hill. According to a recently released framework, the tax overhaul would include a double-digit reduction in the corporate income tax rate, a collapsing of individual tax brackets and the elimination of most itemized deductions.