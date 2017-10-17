    ×

    Watch: President Donald Trump holds a press conference with Greek PM Tsipras

    President Donald Trump on Tuesday held a press conference in the White House Rose Garden with visiting Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of Greece.

    This was the president's second such media briefing in two days. On Monday, Trump held a previously unscheduled press event with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., also in the Rose Garden.

    Trump on Tuesday threatened to "fight back" against Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., after the Republican lawmaker warned against "half-baked, spurious nationalism" in a speech Monday on U.S. foreign policy.

    "People have to be careful, because at some point I fight back," Trump said in a radio interview with WMAL Tuesday morning. "I'm being very, very nice but at some point I fight back and it won't be pretty."

    Asked about Trump's warning, McCain told reporters that he has "faced tougher adversaries" than the president. McCain is a former prisoner of war in Vietnam who is currently fighting an aggressive form of brain cancer.

