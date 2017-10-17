Here are the only 3 times you should use a debit card

At the register, 66 percent Americans believe choosing debit over credit is the safer bet, a recent survey from Compare Cards and Lending Tree reports.

This belief holds especially true for millennials: 69 percent say debit cards are as safe or safer than credit cards, while only 49 percent of Boomers and those in older generations say the same.

But while debit cards can help keep you from overspending, they don't offer other key protections.

"One difference between a credit card and a debit card is that if there's an unauthorized charge on your credit card, you just get a little sting. It's a hassle to straighten out. But no money is taken from you," Robert Siciliano, identity theft expert and CEO of IDTheftSecurity.com, tells Compare Cards and Lending Tree.

The same isn't true for debit.