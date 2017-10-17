Microsoft's big new Windows 10 update rolls out today, here's what's new

Microsoft is rolling out its big new Windows 10 Fall Creators Update at 1pm eastern today.

It includes plenty of new features, but the biggest is support for new Mixed Reality headsets that are sold by Microsoft partners including Samsung, Dell, Lenovo, HP and Acer. They're Microsoft's big take on virtual reality and provide a new way to interact with software, including games and apps. Users can virtually step inside Windows to take advantage of certain 360-degree experiences while wearing the special headsets.

The Windows 10 Fall Creator's update also adds quick access to Skype and Mail contacts, which can be pinned to the taskbar at the lower right-hand side of the screen. With a single click you can begin to chat or Skype call someone.

Microsoft also added new features to Cortana -- you can now use the voice assistant to shut down or restart your computer -- additional security functions, new changes to its Edge browser and more.

Windows 10 users can find the update by searching for "Windows Update" from their computer and clicking "Check for updates."