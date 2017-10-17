Your first trade for Tuesday, October 17

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Freeport-McMoRan.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of General Electric.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Citigroup.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Las Vegas Sands.

Trader disclosure: On October 16, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian is long calls AMAT, BABA, BAC, BHP, C, CHK, COP, CRM, CS, CZR, EOG, FB, FCX, GDX, GM, HD, HIMX, INTC, JBLU, JNJ, LULU, MAC, MSFT, MU, NTRS, OA, ORCL, PFE, PG, RTN, SCSS, SFM, SPY, TMUS, UNP, UUP, VALE, VLO, WYNN, XBI, XLF, XOP. Pete Najarian is long stock AAPL, BAC, BKE, BMS, CMCSA, CSX, DIS, GIS, GM, IBM, KO, LEN, MLCO, MRK, MSFT, MU, NKE, NTRS, PEP, PFE, SCSS, TRN, TXT, UAL, UPS, VIAB, WDC, WFC, WFT, WYNN. Pete owns TLT puts. Pete bought calls GM, RTN. Sold S, TWTR calls. Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MOS, MPEL, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE. Tim is short IWM, XRT, RACE, SPY. No change. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BAC short calls, Bitcoin and Ethereum, C, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EFX put spreads, EEM, EPI, EWW, DVYE, FB puts, FB short calls FNAC, GMLP, GLNG, GM short calls, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, URI, WIFI, WFM. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Her firm is long ANTM, BAC short calls, BGC, C, C calls, FB, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, JPM calls, KORS puts, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, VRX, WIFI, UAL, her firm is short ESRX, IWM, MDY, VRX calls. Karen's firm is long BGC. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.