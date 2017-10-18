3 big things Americans get wrong about student loans

More than 44 million Americanshave taken out student loans to pay for school, but, according to a new survey, they don't know much about the nuances of those loans.

Millennial Personal Finance polled 500 Americans with student loan debt who are currently in college or who graduated between 2014 and 2017. "We tested their basic knowledge on student loans by asking a few questions, and the results were uninspiring," the survey says.

Here are three categories where respondents were unsure of something or got the facts wrong: