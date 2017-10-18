    ×

    Tech

    Adobe shares jump more than 5 percent on 2018 profit forecast

    • Adobe said profit for 2018 will be $5.50 a share, topping estimates.
    • The company's digital media segment is approaching $5 billion in annual revenue.
    Shantanu Narayen, CEO, Adobe
    Mark Neuling | CNBC
    Shantanu Narayen, CEO, Adobe

    Adobe shares climbed more than 5 percent in extended trading on Wednesday, after the company provided a 2018 profit forecast that topped analyst estimates.

    Earnings this year will be $5.50 a share, well above the $5.21 average estimate from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. The company provided the forecast at a financial analyst conference in Las Vegas.

    Adobe's transition to the cloud has spurred sales growth and lifted the stock almost 50 percent in the past year. The shares rose 5.2 percent to $161 after hours.

    Revenue in the third quarter jumped 26 percent to $1.84 billion, Adobe said last month. Digital media sales are approaching $5 billion a year.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    ADBE
    ---