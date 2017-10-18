American Express slated to report earnings after the bell

American Express is expected to report earnings Wednesday after the bell.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

EPS: $1.48, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $8.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

In September, the company said that it would be launching a new card, called Blue Delta SkyMiles, that's aimed at new travelers, mainly millennials.

American Express has been competing with JPMorgan Chase for customers willing to pay high fees. Chase's widely popular Sapphire Reserve card wooed consumers with fat travel credits and other perks, such as airport lounge access.

But the company is also under increased scrutiny as the U.S. Supreme Court examines whether American Express is violating federal antitrust law. Eleven states have filed an appeal of a lower court ruling that the company could legally stop merchants from encouraging customers to use rival cards.

On Monday, American Express shares closed at a fresh 52-week intraday high of $93.35. As of its Tuesday close, the stock had surged roughly 24 percent since January.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.