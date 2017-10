These successful people share how to get more done in your 24-hour day 3:43 PM ET Thu, 6 Oct 2016 | 02:39

He's not the only successful individual who boosts productivity by tuning out texts and social media posts.

Koel Thomae, co-founder of Noosa Yoghurt, also unplugs when she needs to buckle down.

"It's very easy to get distracted by your inbox or phone," she tells CNBC Make It. "When I have a big project or when I need to get something done — and done well — I shut down my email, I turn off my phone and I put on some of my favorite music. I just dig in and get it done."

If you want to get more things done during your work day, try powering down your phone. If it works for Kutcher and Thomae, it could work for you.

