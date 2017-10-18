Blue Apron cuts 6 percent of its workforce

Blue Apron on Wednesday said it cut about 6 percent of its workforce, nearly four months after the meal-kit company went public.

In a letter sent to employees, CEO Matt Salzberg said the decision stemmed from a roadmapping and reprioritization exercise the company recently undertook. Leadership decided it needed to reduce roles, open others and streamline decision-making.

"Our leadership and Board did not take this decision lightly, and I want to assure you that we believe it was necessary as we focus the company on future growth and achieving profitability," Salzberg said in the letter.

The cuts came from both Blue Apron's corporate offices and fulfillment centers. The company expects to incur about $3.5 million in expenses, mostly from severance payments, in the fourth quarter.

Blue Apron did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

