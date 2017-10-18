Chip Gaines: I 'love' doing my own farm chores

Fans of the hit HGTV show "Fixer Upper" are well aware that its stars, Chip and Joanna Gaines, live on a farm in Waco, Texas.

Nearly every episode features some kind of montage of their four kids romping outside with various kinds of farm animals, from pigs to horses to goats.

What viewers may wonder is how in the world Chip and Joanna can keep a farm going while filming the show and launching dozens of other endeavors, from their "Magnolia Journal" magazine to furniture lines to curated paint colors, and now a partnership with Target stores.

In his new autobiography, "Capital Gaines," Chip talks about the farm work — and he says he does, in fact, do it himself.