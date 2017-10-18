Chipotle downgraded by Bank of America on new concern: It's paying employees too much

Chipotle has a new problem on its hands: it's paying its employees too much.

Bank of American Merrill Lynch downgraded Chipotle and cut its earnings targets for 2018 and 2019, saying the struggling restaurant chain will have trouble cutting back labor costs any further than it already has.

"We are downgrading Chipotle to Underperform from Neutral as we believe, assuming no significant tax reform, that 2018 and 2019 consensus EPS needs to drop at least 10 percent," wrote Bank of America analyst Gregory Francfort on Wednesday. "We believe further gains from trimming hours will prove difficult which limits the opportunity to get labor below 27 percent of sales even if traffic recovers."

Chipotle has taken definitive steps to scale back its labor costs as sales decline. The average weekly hours per full and part time Chipotle crew member were cut from a high of 34.6 in 2006 to 21.7 in 2016, according to the report.

The analyst slashed his 2017 earnings estimate to $7.40 from $7.60, while also lowering his 2018 estimate to $9.50 from $10.50. Shares of Chipotle have risen nearly 10 percent over the past month, but remain down over 12 percent this year.

Shares were down 2.7 percent in premarket trading following the call.

The company has been testing new products and initiatives to drive traffic to its stores after its struggles with food safety outbreaks and subsequent setbacks. Chipotle recently launched its own queso nationwide due to growing competition from California-based Del Taco.

—CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.