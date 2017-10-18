Dow poised for another try at a 23K close

Proponents of a bipartisan deal struck by two senators to stabilize Obamacare were seeking today to win Republican support for the measure, which would restore subsidies to health insurers that President Donald Trump has scrapped. (Reuters)



*Trump appears to support a short-term deal to stabilize health-care markets (CNBC)

*With Obamacare in limbo, insurers brace for drop in enrollment (WSJ)

Talks to revise the NAFTA will go into next year, top officials say. In a joint statement following the fourth round of talks, officials from the U.S., Canada and Mexico said "significant conceptual gaps" will change the negotiating time frame. (CNBC)

A federal judge in Hawaii blocked President Trump's latest bid to impose restrictions on citizens from eight countries entering the United States, which had been set to take effect this week. It was supposed to commence at midnight today. (CNBC)

The top U.S. communications regulator dismissed Trump's suggestion that the NBC network's broadcast licenses could be pulled after it ran stories the president declared untrue, saying "the FCC under my leadership will stand for the First Amendment." (AP)

President Trump said Rep. Tom Marino withdrew from consideration for the nation's drug czar, following an investigation that detailed his role in pushing for a law that weakened DEA enforcement during a growing opioid crisis. (CNBC)

Chinese President Xi Jinping says China supports an open world economy and pledged further liberalization of its market to foreign investors, even as he touted the benefits of a socialist system at the opening of the 19th Communist Party Congress. (CNBC)

Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the board of The Weinstein Company, as he faces allegations that he sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women over three decades in the film business. (Reuters)

Amazon (AMZN) said the head of Amazon Studios, Roy Price, resigned from that job following his suspension over sexual harassment allegations. He had been put on leave last week after the allegations first surfaced. (CNBC)



Retailer Kohl's is officially in business with the online shopping giant. Starting today, 10 Kohl's stores in the Los Angeles and Chicago markets will both sell Amazon's smart home products and accept the online retailer's returns. (CNBC)

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is buying payments technology company WePay for an undisclosed amount, though a source quoted by the Wall Street Journal said it was above the roughly $220 million valuation that stemmed from a 2015 fundraising round.

Tesla (TSLA) is trying to disguise layoffs by calling the widespread terminations performance related, allege several current and former employees. One fired employee says direct performance reviews were thrown out and rewritten by upper management. (CNBC)