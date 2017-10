"Arriving at White Desert Antarctica is like arriving nowhere else on the planet," says Robyn Woodhead, co-founder of the luxury lodge that sits at the end of the Earth.

After the private jet touches down on a blue-ice landing strip, its doors open and you're hit with sub-zero temperatures. The cold can take your breath away, Robyn tells CNBC Make It.

"It's sensory overload," she says. "Pure white as far as the eye can see."