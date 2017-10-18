GE expected to release plan to cut thousands of corporate-level jobs: WSJ

General Electric's new CEO John Flannery is expected to cut thousands of corporate-level jobs next month as part of a strategic review, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources.

Flannery is also reportedly anticipated to scale back GE's corporate structure and shut down research centers in Shanghai, Munich and Rio de Janeiro, shifting some engineering work into individual business units, the Journal reports.

Since taking over as CEO in August, Flannery has already halted GE's use of corporate jets. An empty jet followed former CEO Jeff Immelt's plane in case his broke down for much of his 16-year tenure, sources told the Journal. A GE spokeswoman told the Journal that "two planes were used on limited occasions for business-critical or security purposes."

GE did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

