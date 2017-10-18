Here are 4 top chip stock ideas for the next year: Barclays

Chip stocks have crushed the market this year and one Wall Street analyst believes the industry's strong performance will go on.

The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has rallied 35 percent year to date versus the S&P 500's 14 percent gain through Tuesday.

"The semiconductor group likely continues to work (best-performing S&P sector YTD), and we expect a 7th consecutive positive earnings period as most end markets (except optical and wireless) remain healthy leading to better results/guidance," analyst Blayne Curtis wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.

Here are four overweight-rated semiconductor stocks recommended by Barclays, along with the firm's current 12-month price targets.