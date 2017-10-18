Here's how to snag the best Medicare Advantage Plan

The government is planning to fix this Medicare mistake by April 2018 1:47 PM ET Tue, 25 April 2017 | 00:54

Medicare open enrollment is underway, which means you have until Dec. 7 to sign up for an Advantage Plan or to make changes to the one you already have.

If you're uncertain whether one of these plans is right for you, it's important to first understand your options.

"It's really about how people want to manage their health care," said Josh Norris, senior health insurance agent for Comprehensive Financial Consultants in Bloomington, Indiana. "Some people want to visit whatever doctor they want, but for other people it doesn't matter as much."

Advantage Plans, also known as Medicare Part C, have grown steadily in popularity among Medicare recipients over the years. This year, 33 percent (19 million people) were enrolled, compared to 13 percent in 2004, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. (Click on graphic below to enlarge.)