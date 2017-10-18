How to answer the interview question, ‘What was the last book you read for fun?’

When a hiring manager asks, 'What was the last book you read for fun?' it may catch you off guard — but that might be their intention.
That's what Zachary Painter of ResumeGenius.com told Glassdoor as a part of the site's 50 Most Common Interview Questions series. "This is an intended to be a curveball question," he says. "There's no right or wrong answer, but you should have an answer nonetheless."
One approach that interviewees can take is to discuss a book you think the hiring manager recognizes, can relate to or has read herself. Painter says, "You can try to relate to the interviewer by mentioning a book they've possibly read — something in your field or discipline."