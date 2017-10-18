How to answer the interview question, ‘What would your boss say you could improve on?’

Suzy Welch: Are you the star you think you are? 8:54 AM ET Tue, 17 Oct 2017 | 01:35

Aurora Meneghello of Repurpose Your Purpose tells Glassdoor that interviewees should be honest about the areas where they need growth.

"Show that you believe in growing professionally and are not afraid to admit you are not perfect," she says. "The key here is to share an area you need to improve on that is not [critical for] what you are applying for."

Use this question as a way to talk about a time when you have responded to feedback in a constructive manner. This allows you to highlight your ability to foster strong working relationships with your superiors.

For instance, you could say, "Something my boss and I have been working on is making our weekly meetings as efficient as possible," or, "I tend to take on a lot of responsibilities, and my manager has suggested that I work on prioritizing projects based on urgency and importance."

Once you have spoken about your weakness, be sure to talk about the steps you are taking to improve, says Nicole Wood, CEO and co-founder of career coaching firm Ama La Vida.

"Immediately follow it up with how you are actively invested in improving upon it."

