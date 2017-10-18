IBM sees biggest jump in 8 years after earnings beat

IBM saw its biggest stock jump in eight years in early trading Wednesday following an after-the-bell earnings beat on Tuesday.

The stock was up 9 percent in morning trading, the largest jump since a 11.5 percent spike in January 2009. Shares were trading above $159 Wednesday morning.

IBM revenue has declined for 22 straight quarters, but shareholders seemed encouraged by higher-than-expected adjusted earnings per share of $3.30.

Shares closed at $146.54 Tuesday and rose 5 percent in after-hours trading.