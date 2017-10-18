VISIT CNBC.COM

If you have one of these 10 jobs, you should ask for a raise right now

Bloomberg | Getty Images

According to Glassdoor, three in five U.S. employees accept the first salary they're offered without negotiating their pay. As a result, many workers find themselves consistently underpaid.

To help job seekers get a better understanding of how much they should be making according to the industry where they're employed, Glassdoor compiled this list of the most underpaid jobs in America. Using the site's Know Your Worth tool, Glassdoor found that American employees, on average, could be earning $7,528 more per year.

"Given that we're in the best labor market we've seen in a generation, highlighted by healthy job growth, low unemployment and wages steadily growing, it's not a surprise to see a gap between what most Americans are currently earning and what they could be earning," says Glassdoor Chief Economist Andrew Chamberlain.

Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel with Snapchat employees.

Using base salary data submitted anonymously by employees over the past year, Glassdoor calculated the current median base salary for a job title, compared it to the current market value for that job title and then calculated the difference between the two. Jobs are ranked according to the percentage potential for salary growth.

The data alone may not be enough to convince your boss to boost your paycheck, but at the very least, it may help you work up the confidence to ask.

Take a look at the 10 jobs where workers could be earning more:

10. Communications Manager

Current average base salary: $76,498

Current market value: $89,831

Possible salary growth: $13,334 or 14.8 percent

9. Marketing Manager

Current average base salary: $80,000

Current market value: $94,107

Possible salary growth: $14,107 or 15 percent

8. Medical Assistant

Current average base salary: $30,000

Current market value: $35,320

Possible salary growth: $5,320 or 15.1 percent

The most common negotiating mistake that workers make   

7. Software Engineer

Current average base salary: $100,000

Current market value: $117,943

Possible salary growth: $17,943 or 15.2 percent

6. Web Designer

Current average base salary: $52,000

Current market value: $61,508

Possible salary growth: $9,508 or 15.5 percent

5. Pharmacist

Current average base salary: $118,000

Current market value: $141,261

Possible salary growth: $23,261 or 16.5 percent

Southwest Airlines CEO has never taken a bonus or given himself a raise   

4. Java Developer

Current average base salary: $78,000

Current market value: $94,792

Possible salary growth: $16,792 or 17.7 percent

3. Research Assistant

Current average base salary: $30,000

Current market value: $37,935

Possible salary growth: $7,935 or 20.9 percent

2. Certified Nursing Assistant

Current average base salary: $24,000

Current market value: $30,505

Possible salary growth: $6,505 or 21.3 percent

1. Emergency Medical Technician

Current average base salary: $27,636

Current market value: $35,407

Possible salary growth: $7,771 or 21.9 percent

Suzy Welch: This is the biggest mistake people make when negotiating salary   

