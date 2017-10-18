If you have one of these 10 jobs, you should ask for a raise right now

According to Glassdoor, three in five U.S. employees accept the first salary they're offered without negotiating their pay. As a result, many workers find themselves consistently underpaid.

To help job seekers get a better understanding of how much they should be making according to the industry where they're employed, Glassdoor compiled this list of the most underpaid jobs in America. Using the site's Know Your Worth tool, Glassdoor found that American employees, on average, could be earning $7,528 more per year.

"Given that we're in the best labor market we've seen in a generation, highlighted by healthy job growth, low unemployment and wages steadily growing, it's not a surprise to see a gap between what most Americans are currently earning and what they could be earning," says Glassdoor Chief Economist Andrew Chamberlain.