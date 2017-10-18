Meet the 24-year-old founder behind the career site for cannabis jobs

"I didn't know anyone in Denver," says Humiston. "I was living in a hotel and said I'm going to stay for one month, and if I can get meetings set up and get a client I'm going to stick around out here and do this."

In July 2015, Humiston secured her first client, O.penVape. The company needed help finding an accounting intern.

"I told them, 'What I will do, is I will go and put this out to my network of students and recent grads that you're hiring for an accounting intern," she says. "I will interview the candidates, check their references and I will send you the top candidates — and the best part is I'm going to do all of this for $500."

As a bonus, she offered to waive her fee if she failed to find the company a candidate. O.penVape signed a contract.

Humiston continued to follow up with companies from the trade show, and in late August of 2015 she connected with cannabis business consulting firm Canna Advisors.

The company told Humiston they were no longer interested in paying their current search firm 20 percent of the first year salary of the jobs they were filling. Since Humiston was a novice, they offered her $2,000 per position to fill openings for a construction project manager, a technical writer and an executive assistant.

"A light bulb went off in my head like, 'Oh my God, there are companies out there charging 20 percent of annual salary,'" says Humiston. "At this point, I had this coming-to-Jesus moment that I needed to go out and hire other people who had experience in recruiting, who had experience in client acquisition — and that's really when our business started taking off."