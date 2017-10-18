Richard Branson is a fantastic financial success. He's currently worth more than $5 billion, according to Forbes.

Though he has amassed tremendous wealth over his career, the 67-year old British entrepreneur says he didn't set out seeking wealth.

"I have never been motivated by making money," Branson tells CNBC's "Squawk Box" Wednesday.

He's aware his perspective is surprising for many to hear, particularly in the United States.

"I know in America, people are fairly fixated on money, billionaires, millionaires and so on. I'm not," Branson tells CNBC Make It.

"What I love doing is creating things I can be proud of, and if you create things that you can be proud of, the byproduct of that can be that you become a millionaire or you become a billionaire, because people like what you've created."