Apple CEO Tim Cook advocates for a similar approach to building your career.
"My advice to all of you is, don't work for money — it will wear out fast, or you'll never make enough and you will never be happy, one or the other," Cook told an audience full of college students in February.
"You have to find the intersection of doing something you're passionate about and, at the same time, something that is in the service of other people," according to Cook, who made the remarks after receiving an honorary degree from The University of Glasgow on Wednesday. "I would argue that, if you don't find that intersection, you're not going to be very happy in life."
In addition to being fulfilling, pursuing a goal beyond becoming rich is a defining characteristic of powerful leaders, according to to Adam Grant, organizational psychologist, top-rated professor at Wharton business school and author of The New York Times best-selling books "Originals" and "Option B."
"One of the things that stands out for me when I think about what distinguishes the greatest leaders of our time, is that success is very rarely a goal for them, it's a byproduct of other goals that they have," Grant told CNBC Make It earlier this year.
Branson seems to agree: "The end result of that is that if you create something exceptional, it actually ends up being something very valuable."
