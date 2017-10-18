Snap's newest product is a 'dancing hot dog' costume

Snap shares were down 2 percent on Wednesday: Can a dancing hot dog costume help?

A "Dancing Hot Dog" costume was listed for sale on Amazon from Snap Inc. on Tuesday for $80.

Snapchat's infamous dancing hot dog, which debuted in June, was part of the company's foray into augmented reality.

Here's how it works in the Snap app: When the a dancing hot dog filter is selected, the figure detects the boundaries of objects in pictures and videos. It then spins, dabs and breakdances around them.

The hot dog quickly became a meme online across social media. Users began using the dancing hot dog in various awkward scenarios including on pets, on household objects and in some not-safe-for-work applications.