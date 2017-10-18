The high school class of 2017 missed out on $2.3 billion in free college aid

Students have until June 30th to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, otherwise known as the FAFSA. Every year, the U.S. Department of Education gives over $120 billion in federal grants, loans and work-study funds to more than 13 million college students, making it the largest provider of student financial aid in the country.
But according to NerdWallet, the high school class of 2017 missed out on $2.3 billion worth of free college aid — money towards tuition that doesn't need to be repaid — simply by not filling out the form.