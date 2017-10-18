The high school class of 2017 missed out on $2.3 billion in free college aid

NerdWallet found that 49 percent of all high school graduates of the class of 2017 were eligible to receive a Pell Grant, which is provided by the federal government and does not have to be repaid.

However, only 36 percent filled out the FAFSA. By not completing the FAFSA, Pell-eligible graduates missed out on $3,583 on average. For the 2017-18 school year, Pell Grants can offer students up to $5,920 for college.

Tennessee had the lowest FAFSA completion rate among high school students, with only 17 percent of high school graduates completing the form last year.

The state with the highest percentage of students who completed the FAFSA last year was Utah, where 55 percent of students turned in the form. Alaska came in second, with 50 percent of high school graduates completing FAFSA last year.