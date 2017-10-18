This is how long you should wait to follow up after applying for a job

But while hiring mangers may have their own take on the best time to follow up, all 300 agreed that doing so is an essential part of the process.

"I think you have to find the fine line between appearing too eager and not interested enough," Accountemps district president Bill Driscoll tells CNBC Make It. "With all the applications that hiring managers might get, you certainly want to get your name in there and try to get it at the top of the pile."

While Driscoll says a follow-up email can help your chances of being called in for an interview, he does warn candidates against following up too soon. Checking in just a few days after submitting your resume can send the impression that you're pushy and not "respectful of a hiring manager's schedule, as they need time to sort through applications."

If your first follow-up email doesn't get a response from HR, Driscoll advises job seekers to check in one more time before moving on to another position.