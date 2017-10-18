Toyota recalls more than 300,000 Sienna vehicles

Toyota announced Wednesday that it is recalling more than 300,000 vehicles sold in the U.S. because of safety concerns.

The recall will affect certain Sienna minivans with model years of 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010.

The company said that in the affected vehicles, grease inside the shift lever assembly could transfer to other internal components, which could lead to a vehicle rollaway and increase the risk of a crash.

Toyota dealers will fix the cars at no cost to the owners, the company said. The company said that owners of the affected cars will be notified by mail by mid-December.

Toyota did not immediately respond to a request for comment.