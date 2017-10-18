Trader: I've been short Chipotle and will short it again

Chipotle investors have had a rocky 2017 -- as shares climbed as high as $496 in May before then falling to nearly a 4-year low this summer.

But today, Bank of America analyst Gregory Francfort still sees more downside ahead. The analyst downgraded the fast-casual dining company to "Underperform" and lowered his price target by 27% to $285 per share.

"We believe, assuming no significant tax reform, that 2018 and 2019 consensus EPS needs to drop at least 10%," Francfort wrote in a research note published earlier today. If tax reform gets done, however, Francfort sees Chipotle as "one of the most positively impacted restaurant companies."