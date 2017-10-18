    ×

    United to report earnings after the bell

      Passengers use self check-in kiosks inside the United Continental Holdings Inc. terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, New Jersey.
      Timothy Fadek | Bloomberg | Getty Images
      United Continental, the parent company of United Airlines, is set to report quarterly earnings and revenue after the bell on Wednesday.

      Here's how Wall Street expects the company to perform:

      • Earnings per share of $2.12, according to Thomson Reuters.
      • Revenue of $9.86 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

      United's operations have been disrupted by a series of hurricanes that slammed the United States over the past two months. The airline has attributed $400 million in losses to Hurricane Harvey alone, which devastated Houston, Texas, the nation's fourth-largest city. United operates a hub out of George W. Bush Intercontinental Airport and was forced to cancel 7,400 flights due to the storm.

      In the wake of the storm, United lowered its third-quarter revenue guidance, projecting a 3.5 to 4 percent decline.

      The company has also struggled to emerge from a public relations fiasco after security officials forcibly removed a passenger from an overbooked United Express flight operated by Republic Airways last April. A video of the incident went viral online, forcing United to issue a public apology and change some of its policies.

      The company's shares dropped nearly 4 percent after the incident. United has since settled with the passenger, Dr. David Dao, who was left bloodied and suffered a concussion during the altercation. The amount of the settlement has not been publicly disclosed.

      The company's stock is down by more than 6 percent year to date.

