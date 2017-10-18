    ×

    Watch White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speak to media

    Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to provide press with the White House briefing on camera Wednesday.

    Questions may center around President Donald Trump attacking the NFL over protests, his pitch to reluctant Democrats regarding GOP tax reform and tweets targeting James Comey. Trump alleged early Wednesday morning that the former FBI director "lied and leaked" to protect Hillary Clinton.

    Trump has accused players who kneel for the anthem of disrespecting the military, and has called for the NFL to censure the protests at rallies and in tweets.

    "The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem," Trump said. "Total disrespect for our great country!"

