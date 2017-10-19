Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: PYPL, CELG & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

PayPal shares jumped more than 4 percent in extended trading after the company posted higher-than-expected third quarter earnings.

Celgene's stock fell nearly 7 percent after hours. The company announced that it wouldn't be initiating a phase 3 test of a Crohn's disease drug.

Shares of Skechers surged nearly 23 percent in the extended session after the company posted higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter.

Intuitive Surgical's stock fell more than 4 percent after the bell despite posting third-quarter revenue and profit that easily surpassed Wall Street expectations.

E*Trade Financial shares slid more than 2 percent in extended trading after the company posted revenue in line with Wall Street expectations.