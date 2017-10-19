Amazon's Jeff Bezos just opened a massive wind farm in Texas

Amazon has announced that its biggest wind farm to date is operational.

In a statement on Thursday, the business said that Amazon Wind Farm Texas would add over 1 million megawatt hours (MWh) of clean energy to the grid annually.

The facility, which is located in Scurry County, has over 100 turbines, each standing more than 300-feet tall and with a rotor diameter over double the wingspan of a Boeing 787.

Amazon said the wind farm was built, owned and operated by Lincoln Clean Energy, which develops wind and solar projects in the U.S. Amazon has entered into a long-term agreement to purchase 90 percent of the facility's output.

"Investing in renewable energy is a win-win-win-win – it's right for our customers, our communities, our business, and our planet," Kara Hurst, Amazon's worldwide director of sustainability, said in a statement Thursday.

Hurst added that Amazon now had 18 wind and solar projects in the U.S., with over 35 still to come. "These are important steps toward reaching our long-term goal to power our global infrastructure using 100 percent renewable energy," she added.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the United States is "home to one of the largest and fastest growing wind markets in the world."

Towards the end of last year, America's first offshore wind farm commenced commercial operations. The Block Island Wind Farm is located off of the coast of Rhode Island and is a 30-megawatt, five-turbine installation.