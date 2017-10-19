Major stock indexes wobble ahead of Asia's Friday trading day

U.S. markets wobbled, European stocks stumbled overnight and yields on U.S. Treasury notes slid ahead of Asia's Friday trading day.

Most major U.S. indexes closed little changed following a Politico report that President Donald Trump favored Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell out of a pool of candidates being considered to succeed Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

U.S. markets, which initially recorded declines earlier in the session, finished the day near the flat line following the news. The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 0.02 percent, or 5.44 points, at a record 23,163.04, the S&P 500 inched higher by 0.03 percent, or 0.84 points, to end at 2,562.10 and the Nasdaq slid 0.29 percent, or 19.15 points, to close at 6,605.07.

Yields on U.S. government debt fell after the report. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yielded 2.3178 percent on Thursday, compared to the 2.34 percent handle seen Wednesday U.S. time.

Elsewhere, European stocks closed lower on Thursday after Spain's government said it would suspend the autonomy of Catalonia after its leader did not give further clarity on the region's independence. The STOXX 600 declined some 0.6 percent and Spain's IBEX lost 0.74 percent.

Although indexes in Asia finished mixed in the last session, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed nearly 2 percent down on Thursday due to a range of factors including tighter liquidity and comments from the governor of China's central bank, experts told CNBC.

People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan had warned Thursday that too much optimism in markets could lead to a collapse of asset prices, Reuters reported.