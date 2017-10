The evening routine that helps Bill Gates relax and boost his creativity 10:36 AM ET Fri, 7 April 2017 | 00:59

Despite a schedule that's packed with Silicon Valley commitments and massive philanthropic efforts, Gates still finds time to post reading lists and book reviews to his blog regularly.

He tells The New York Times that he enjoys sharing his favorite books through his blog because it allows him to create a community.

"I have always loved reading and learning," he says. "So it is great if people see a book review and feel encouraged to read and share what they think online or with their friends."

