Bitcoin is not the new gold, Goldman Sachs says

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are not the "new gold," Goldman Sachs said in a note, advising investors that precious metals "remain a relevant asset class" in portfolios.

In a note to clients earlier this week, Goldman detailed the benefits of holding gold in a portfolio.

"The use of precious metals is not a historical accident – they are still the best long-term store of value out of the known elements," the investment bank said.

But it also addressed the rise of cryptocurrencies. Many commentators have dubbed bitcoin "digital gold" because of the fact it has a finite supply and has at times seen price rises due to geopolitical tensions.

Goldman concluded that bitcoin is not a good store of value versus gold.

"Gold wins out over cryptocurrencies in a majority of the key characteristics of money," Goldman said.