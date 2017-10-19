This couple retired in their 30s and are now traveling full time in an Airstream

Once the Adcocks had an idea of just how big their portfolio needed to be, they got serious about slashing their spending. They started by tracking all of their purchases in an Excel spreadsheet.

"We know exactly what we bring in and exactly what we spend … and on what," writes Steve. "Knowing where our money goes is critical to maximizing our savings and pinpointing where we could probably cut back."

They cut back a lot. "For the most part, we went cold turkey," Steve tells CNBC Make It. "We cut out everything that we didn't think was necessary."

That included Steve's biggest vice: dining out. "We only went out to eat once or twice a month, and I love going out to eat," he says. "But the way we thought about it was: Is this spending worth another month of working? And more times than not, the answer was, 'Oh, heck no.' It made it really easy to say no to certain things."

At the end of the day, "I don't like restaurants enough to work for the next 30 years of my life," says Steve.