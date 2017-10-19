This couple retired in their 30s and are now traveling full time in an Airstream

In addition to eliminating restaurant tabs and other unnecessary day-to-day expenses, the Adcocks cut back on the big ticket items.
For starters, they sold most of their possessions and traded in their 1,600 square-foot house with a pool for an Airstream, where they've been living full-time since April 2016.
The savings are drastic. They bought the trailer with cash, Steve tells CNBC Make It, meaning they don't have a mortgage. Plus, "there's no property tax, and when you're out in the middle of nowhere, like we are now, there's not even rent.
"As long as you can bring your own water and have solar power, there's absolutely no cost to stay on the land. This lifestyle can be as cheap as you want it to be."
The Adcocks also sold their 1999 Corvette Convertible and Honda Ridgeline.
The couple now spends about $30,000 a year. Their biggest monthly expenses are now diesel and health care, which costs $250 per person per month.