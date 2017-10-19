Cramer's lightning round: Activision Blizzard will be the king of eSports

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Activision Blizzard: "OK, Activision Blizzard's been stuck in a funk because EA is going to miss this number because of Star Wars being late. Take Two moves too much. This is an ActionAlertsPlus.com club name and I think you should buy it because it's going to be the king of eSports."

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.: "If you want to be in one of the better master-limited partnerships, which almost nobody wants to be, it would be Enterprise Products Partners. It's a very good company."

International Game Technology: "I don't see a lot of upside there, personally. I think you should take off. I think we've been through that scene, we made the money already, and let's skedaddle."

Omega Healthcare Investors: "If you're going to be in that, you want to be in Ventas, and I've got to tell you, only Ventas because [CEO] Deb Cafaro is money."

Xilinx: "There's more to be had. I think Xilinx is making a real comeback here and if it came back down I think someone will buy it. I like how it is doing."

Global Payments: "I like Global Payments. I like PayPal more. I like MasterCard and Visa. I think this is a very smart area to be in."

Tower Semiconductor Ltd.: "Tower Semiconductor is good. You know what, I'm going to just bless it. It's not my favorite, there are others that I like more, but it's fine."

Priceline Group Inc.: "I think you're fine with Priceline. Priceline is a play on the way people travel in this world and Priceline's good. I did like Expedia more, but the CEO left, so we have to make some changes."

USG Corporation: "People don't understand, but I know this from Suburban Enterprises' Michael Haley – he was my best man – that the thing that goes the worst is the dry board. OK? It's got to be ripped out because of mold. I think people are short-changing USG. It's going to go up more than it already has because it's the registered trademark of, yes, U.S. gypsum."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Activision Blizzard.