How to answer the job interview question, 'Are you a leader or a follower?'

Being aware of the role you play within a company is crucial to your success. Regardless of your position, there may be times when you're called to lead a project or asked to fall back and assist someone else.

Therefore, when a hiring manager asks, "Are you a leader or a follower?" it's best to demonstrate that you can meet the demands of either role.

"While companies are almost always looking for candidates with leadership skills, it is also important to show that you know when to back down and respect another person's leadership," Nicole Wood of the coaching company Ama La Vida tells Glassdoor, as part of the site's 50 Most Common Interview Questions series.

"Cite specific examples which demonstrate that you are a strong leader...then, mention that you also recognize that at times you will need to take a supporting role for other people's initiatives," adds Wood.