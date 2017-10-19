How to answer the interview question, 'What are your boss's strengths and weaknesses?'

Suzy Welch: What to say when a job interviewer says, 'Tell me about yourself' 8:55 AM ET Wed, 6 Sept 2017 | 01:32

When answering this question, be sure to provide clear examples of why you feel a former boss is a great leader. However, when discussing ways for a boss to improve, career coach Aurora Meneghello of Repurpose Your Purpose advises applicants to "steer clear of personal attacks that might make it appear that you like to blame others."

"Think of a valid criticism that is not too negative," she tells Glassdoor. "For example, some bosses are not very good at delegating, or schedule too many meetings."

By providing these examples hiring managers are able to get a sense of how you value time and your desire for effective management.

Bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch also advises candidates to avoid harsh criticisms.

According to Welch, too much negativity in an interview can signal that you're a "boss hater," which can be detrimental to your career. She describes type of employee as someone who never sees eye-to-eye with a boss and always claims they're receiving unfair treatment.

"In all my years working in the corporate world and advising people about their careers," Welch says, "boss hating is the number one behavior that kills a career."

