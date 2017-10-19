5 steps you should follow to score a job at companies like Google and Apple

If you're applying to jobs by shooting off your resume through an online portal, you're doing it all wrong. This is especially true when looking for a job at notable companies like Google, Apple and Amazon, which receive thousands of applicants a day.

The best way to get your foot in the door at lofty companies like these is by reaching out to someone you know who works there.

That's according to Neal Goldman, founder of RelationShip Science, a business tool that helps companies find who they know at other organizations. The relationship mapping tool shows how a company, place or list is connected to another entity, with the end goal of seeing who can provide you with an introduction. For example, if an investment bank is looking to work with a specific organization, the program will match their relationship to see who they know in common.

"Relationships are an incredibly important asset," Goldman tells CNBC Make It. "People make things happen."

Knowing who to reach out to can be tricky, says the relationship expert. Frequently, there's someone within a company with just a few degrees of separation from you. That person is who you need to get touch with, he says.

But once you've honed in on the necessary contact, how do you get them to respond? Goldman says there are five steps you should follow: