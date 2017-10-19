Industry Leaders to Gather at the 6th Annual SOHN London Investment Conference

LONDON, UK – 19th October, 2017 – The Sohn Conference Foundation, in partnership with CNBC, announces today the speaker lineup for its 6th Annual London Investment Conference on 30 November 2017 at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square. The Conference brings together industry leaders and Europe's most influential hedge fund managers to present their most compelling investment ideas. Sir Paul Ruddock, Co-Founder of Lansdowne Partners, is to open the conference with a short talk addressing how the hedge fund industry has evolved, and the importance of philanthropic activity.

Piers Butler, Director of the Sohn Foundation London said: "Once again, the Sohn conference has attracted the utmost talent and influence within the European hedge fund space, whilst continuing to support our overarching aim of fighting pediatric cancer. We are confident this year will be another successful meeting of minds for speakers, presenters and attendees alike."

The speaker lineup for the 6th Annual Sohn London Investment Conference includes:

Pierre Andurand, CIO, Andurand Capital

David Craigen, Partner and Portfolio Manager, Lansdowne Partners

Bruno Crastes, CEO, H2O Asset Management

Adrian Croxson, Head of European Equities, Och-Ziff Capital Management

Reade Griffith, Chief Investment Officer, Polygon Global Partners' European Event-Driven Fund and Co-Founder and Head of Investment Committee, Tetragon Financial Group

Per Johansson, Founder and CIO, Bodenholm Capital

Beltrán de la Lastra, CEO and CIO, Bestinver

Stephen Loukas, Partner and Portfolio Manager, FrontFour Capital Group

Selvan Masil, Founder and CIO, Westray Capital Management

Michel Massoud, Co-founder and CIO, Melqart Asset Management

Emeric Préaubert, Founding Partner and Co-Head of Portfolio Management, Sycomore Asset Management

Davide Serra, Founder, CEO and CIO, Algebris Investments

Dean Tenerelli, Portfolio Manager, T. Rowe Price

Ross Turner, Founding Partner, Pelham Capital Management

Christian Vogel Claussen, CEO & CIO & Founder, Alanda Capital Management

Under the leadership of the Sohn London Committee, including Piers Butler, Alexandre Casin, Dina Geha, Armenio Keusseyan, and Manuel Stotz, the Sohn London Conference has developed a reputation as London's premier investment conference and charity event. Conference beneficiaries have included, Cambridge Research UK Cambridge Institute, DKMS, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and the New York Academy of Sciences Sohn Scientific Conference.

For more information about the Sohn London Conference, visit www.sohnconference.org/london/. Follow Sohn on Twitter @SohnConf, #Sohn2017 and #SohnLDN2017 – for meeting updates, news and highlights.

ABOUT THE SOHN CONFERENCE FOUNDATION

The Sohn Conference Foundation is dedicated to the treatment and cure of pediatric cancer and other childhood diseases. The Foundation supports cutting-edge medical research, state-of-the-art research equipment, and innovative programs to ensure that children with cancer survive and thrive. The Foundation raises its funds through premier investment conferences and special events, including the renowned annual New York Sohn Investment Conference.

Founded in 1995, the Conference honors the memory of Ira Sohn, a Wall Street Professional who lost his battle with cancer at age 29. The Foundation has expanded its reach to include the Sohn Australia Conference, Sohn Canada Conference, Sohn Hong Kong Conference, Sohn India Conference, Sohn London Conference, Sohn Monaco Conference, Sohn San Francisco Conference, Sohn Tel Aviv Conference, and Sohn Zurich Conference. To date, the Foundation has raised $80 million. More information on the Sohn Investment Conference is available at www.sohnconference.org

ABOUT CNBC

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to approximately 409 million homes worldwide, including more than 91.4 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also has a vast portfolio of digital products which deliver real-time financial market news and information across a variety of platforms including: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, the premium, integrated desktop/mobile service that provides live access to CNBC programming, exclusive video content and global market data and analysis; a suite of CNBC mobile products including the CNBC Apps for iOS, Android and Windows devices; and additional products such as the CNBC App for the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc. For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.