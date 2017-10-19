Kelly defends Trump's call to widow: 'If you’ve never been in combat, you can’t even imagine how to make that call'

White House chief of staff John Kelly said Thursday that President Donald Trump had done the best he could in calling the widow of a slain U.S. Army sergeant killed in Niger earlier this month.

"If you've never been in combat, you can't even imagine how to make that call," Kelly told reporters in a surprise appearance at the daily White House press briefing.

Kelly delivered an emotional defense of the president, who was criticized on Wednesday for his comments on a call with the widow of Sergeant La David Johnson, one of four Americans killed in Niger on October 4.

'There's no perfect way to make that phone call," Kelly said, adding that when Trump asked him how to call the families of the four slain service members, "My first recommendation to him was that he not do it."

Kelly described how he told the president what he himself had been told when his son Robert Kelly was killed in combat in Afghanistan.

"He was doing exactly what he wanted to do when he was killed," Kelly said, recalling what his best friend, Gen. Joe Dunford, now Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff had told him. "He knew what he was getting into by joining that one percent. He knew what the possibilities were, because we were at war."

That line, "he knew what he was getting in to," is what Trump reportedly said to Myeshia Johnson, Sgt. Johnson's widow, in a phone call on Tuesday. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., first described hearing Trump's call with Ms. Johnson.

Wilson said the president told Ms. Johnson that her late husband "knew what he was signing up for .... but when it happens it hurts anyway," and that the president's call left Johnson in tears. Wilson had been with Johnson in a car when she received the call from Trump.

Kelly sharply criticized Wilson for listening to the call, which Ms. Johnson had put on speakerphone. "It stuns me that a member of Congress would've listened in on that conversation," Kelly told reporters. "I thought at least that was sacred."

