Mark Zuckerberg turns to a key troubleshooter, Andrew Bosworth, for hardware success

Mark Zuckerberg has once again turned to a key troubleshooter, Andrew Bosworth, to help Facebook out of a jam.

With Regina Dugan saying she will leave her role as head of Facebook's research lab, Bosworth is now clearly in charge of all consumer hardware products — from Oculus VR headsets to whatever secret devices Dugan's Building 8 had been developing.

The move underscores how far Facebook has to go to catch Google and other tech giants in building the next big computing platform.

Google's hardware product line, for example, now includes smartphones, laptops, VR gear, a home assistant and even wireless headsets that can translate 40 languages.

All of these products are powered increasingly by artificial intelligence, with many of them featuring the Google Assistant.

Facebook, meanwhile, has flirted with building a smartphone and is reported to be building a video chat device, yet the only hardware it has for now is a line of VR headsets.