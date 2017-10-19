Mark Zuckerberg turns to a key troubleshooter, Andrew Bosworth, for hardware success

One possible signal to the company's plans is a comment Bosworth made on Twitter earlier this month, after Richard Thaler was awarded a Nobel Prize in economics. Thaler is an economist who was once belittled by his peers for his view that raw human emotions, rather than rational thinking, drives economic activity.
"Behavioral economics has driven a lot of my thinking about products at Facebook, organic and otherwise," Bosworth tweeted, in a reference to Thaler's award.
One way of reading the comment is that Bosworth favors products that people actually use, driven by their human needs, rather than those that engineers merely think are cool.
Several days later, during Facebook's annual VR conference, Bosworth sent out more than a dozen tweets promoting the company's Oculus line — the only Facebook hardware products that consumers are using today. Among those tweets, Bosworth, a frequent Twitter user, pointed to a blog post from Michael Abrash, Facebook's chief scientist.
In the post, Abrash argued that virtual reality and augmented reality will "converge" over the next decade, creating experiences that will let users "mix the real and virtual worlds freely."
"Long but valuable read from our chief scientist on the future we are building," Bosworth wrote.
The reference to VR echoed some of what Bosworth wrote in a Facebook post on Aug. 24, the day he was named to his new role, when he said he was "shifting gears to work on virtual reality, augmented reality and consumer hardware."
In that post, Bosworth remained bullish on Facebook's ad-targeting technology, which for better or worse has brought the company unwanted attention in the wake of last year's U.S. presidential election.
President Donald Trump's advertising manager has credited the technology with helping him win the contest.
Yet its use by a Russian propaganda group has prompted members of Congress to call for new laws restricting online political ads.
Bosworth, who has described himself (on Twitter) as "the leader of the ads organization at the time of the election," believes the technology is just getting started.
"I believe we are still only at the early stages of what personalized marketing at scale is capable of," Bosworth wrote in his August post.
As for his new job, he added: "I don't know much about consumer hardware. But I still believe in the power of human connection...I can't wait to get started."
If Bosworth can build hardware as powerful as Facebook's ad technology, Zuckerberg's faith in him may be proven well-founded once again.