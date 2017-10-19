Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are solidly lower on fears over Spain's rising conflict with its Catalonia province.

SPANISH SHOWDOWN

-Madrid is moving to suspend Catalonia's autonomous powers and take over its regional government, setting up what could be another major blow to the European Union.

TAX REFORM

-Senate Republicans seem to have the votes to pass a budget resolution today that is a key step on their path to a tax reform bill.