    Viral Chinese video game measures which players can clap fastest for President Xi Jinping

    • Tencent's new mobile game, in which users applaud Chinese President Xi Jinping's Party Congress speech, has been a hit
    • The game has been played more than 400 million times as of Oct. 18, website What's on Weibo reported
    • China's 19th Party Congress is currently underway in Beijing
    Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a report at the opening ceremony of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at Great Hall of the People on October 18, 2017 in Beijing, China.
    Sheng Jiapeng | China News Service | VCG | Getty Images
    Chinese tech giant Tencent's newest hit game wants you to applaud President Xi Jinping's nearly three-and-a-half hour Communist Party congress address.

    Called "Excellent Speech: Clap for Xi Jinping," a new mobile game from the tech behemoth asks users to "clap" for the Chinese leader by tapping on their screens as many times as they can in a span of 19 seconds. Users are first played a short snippet of Xi's hours-long speech before they are allowed to show their appreciation by "clapping."

    The game had been played more than 400 million times by Wednesday evening in China, according to What's on Weibo, an online outlet that tracks social media trends on the mainland. On messaging service WeChat, users claimed they had "clapped" some 1,695 times during the game, What's on Weibo reported.

    As of 3:05 p.m. HK/SIN on Thursday, a counter on the landing page of the game showed users had given Xi a total of more than a billion "claps."

    Xi's speech on Wednesday touched on many issues, including a new era of "socialism with Chinese characteristics" and the progress of his highly-publicized anti-graft campaign.

    The president also addressed the topic of economic reform in the world's second-largest economy — which some believe might not necessarily be carried out anytime soon.

    Tencent, which also runs messaging service WeChat, was one of several Chinese tech companies fined by authorities in China last month for failing to adhere to internet regulations. The Shenzhen-headquartered company was fined the "maximum" amount, regulators said.

