Viral Chinese video game measures which players can clap fastest for President Xi Jinping

Chinese tech giant Tencent's newest hit game wants you to applaud President Xi Jinping's nearly three-and-a-half hour Communist Party congress address.
Called "Excellent Speech: Clap for Xi Jinping," a new mobile game from the tech behemoth asks users to "clap" for the Chinese leader by tapping on their screens as many times as they can in a span of 19 seconds. Users are first played a short snippet of Xi's hours-long speech before they are allowed to show their appreciation by "clapping."
The game had been played more than 400 million times by Wednesday evening in China, according to What's on Weibo, an online outlet that tracks social media trends on the mainland. On messaging service WeChat, users claimed they had "clapped" some 1,695 times during the game, What's on Weibo reported.