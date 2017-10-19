Watch: CIA Director Mike Pompeo discusses national security issues

[The stream is slated to start at 11:20 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

CIA Director Mike Pompeo is scheduled to speak about national security issues at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) Summit on Thursday.

The Trump administration's military leaders are expected to engage in separate dialogues with FDD moderators. President Trump's national security advisor H.R. McMaster is slated to give standalone remarks prior to a conversation with Mark Dubowitz, the FDD's CEO.