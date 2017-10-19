With image mapping and augmented reality photo booths, 2018's wedding season will get more tech

As a professional bridesmaid for hire, Jen Glantz has witnessed firsthand the extremes wedding parties often indulge for their big day.

But shelling out $25,000 just for photos and videos, like Glantz said one couple recently did? (For context, the average total cost of a wedding in the U.S. is above $30,000.)

"The photographer and videographers had a whole suitcase of gear that included multiple drones, a 360-degree virtual reality camera, and a GoPro to stick in the bride's bouquet," Glantz told CNBC recently.



"The bride and groom wanted to make sure that no moment of their wedding was missed, no reaction went uncaptured, and no new technology wasn't present," said the author of "Always a Bridesmaid."

It's part of a high-tech trend that's sure to drive up the already dizzying costs of getting hitched. Drones, Snapchat geofilters and image mapping technology — all of which have featured prominently in recent ceremonies — are just a few of the things you could see at a growing number of weddings next year.

With drone photography, videography, and tailor-made social media becoming a bigger part of the package, experts say that the money couples are spending on technology for their weddings is eclipsing what they might have once shelled out for decorations.

According to wedding hub The Knot, the trends include image mapping technology, which uses projection technology to transform cakes or even spaces.

"Cakes is one place we're seeing it a lot of. Maybe the cake is something more simple with a lot of tiers and they're working with a projection or lighting specialist to have photos and videos digitally mapped onto to the cake," said Kristen Maxwell Cooper, The Knot's editor in chief.

Flying drones come with their own considerations — cost being one of them. Local and federal laws sometimes restrict where and when unmanned aerial vehicles can fly. Glantz recounted another wedding in Washington, D.C., where the photographer got upset because drone restrictions prevented him from capturing the full essence of a wedding.